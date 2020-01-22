Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC



U.S. President Donald Trump looks on next to U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Edward McMullen as they arrive to attend the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) – The United States’ GDP would be near 4% if wasn’t for the lingering effect of Federal Reserve rate hikes, President Donald Trump told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

“Now, with all of that, had we not done the big raise on interest, I think we would have been close to 4%,” Trump told CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/22/trump-says-gdp-dow-would-be-higher-if-it-werent-for-the-fed.html?&qsearchterm=trump.

“And I could see 5,000 to 10,000 points more on the Dow. But that was a killer when they raised the rate. It was just a big mistake,” he added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)