Trump says Fed ‘doesn’t know what it is doing’: Twitter

June 24, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump again criticized the Federal Reserve on Monday for not cutting interest rates, keeping up his pressure on the central bank to change its policies.

“Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing – raised rates far to fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in U.S. history,” he wrote on Twitter.

