Trump says FBI would not let lawyers near areas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

According to former President Donald Trump, the FBI blocked his attorneys from witnessing their actions during the raid of Mar-a-Lago. In a Truth Social post Wednesday, he questioned why the FBI “strongly” insisted on being left alone during the search.

Trump also noted, everyone was asked to leave the premises. He explained that nobody was able to see what they were taking or potentially “planting.” The 45th President also pointed out that former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were never raided by “despite big disputes.”

The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, “planting.” Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never “raided,” despite big disputes! –Donald Trump via Truth Social

‘Save America’ attorney Christina Bobb commented on the FBI raid of the 45th President’s estate and residence. White House Correspondent Daniel Baldwin spoke to Bobb for an exclusive reaction.

