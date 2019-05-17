Trump says EU treats U.S. worse than China does on trade



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors' Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said the European Union is less fair to the United States on trade than even China, which is embroiled in a months-long trade war with Washington.

“The European Union treats us, I would say, worse than China, they’re just smaller,” Trump told a gathering of real estate agents in Washington.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu)