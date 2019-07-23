Trump says considering options after Guatemala halts ‘safe third country’ designation



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he is now considering a “ban,” tariffs and remittance fees after Guatemala decided not to move forward with a safe third country agreement that would have required the Central American country to take in more asylum seekers.

It was not immediately clear what policies he was referring to.

