Trump says China will make a deal, criticizes currency devaluation



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Prefecture of Caen, on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

June 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed China will make a trade deal with the United States because Beijing needs to make an agreement.

Trump said China devalues its currency and said something should be done about that because it creates an uneven playing field. He criticized U.S. Federal Reserve policies as “destructive” for not lowering interest rates.

