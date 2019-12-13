Trump says Britain, U.S. free to strike new trade deal after Brexit



U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks for the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks for the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latter’s election win and said that Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a ‘massive’ new trade deal after Brexit.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris,” Trump said in a tweet early on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)