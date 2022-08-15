Trump says actions by the FBI are an assault on a political opponent, could only happen in ‘third world’

OAN Newsroom

Updated 1:20 PM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

Former President Donald Trump discovered a number of items are missing from his Florida home after the infamous FBI raid. In a Truth Social post Monday, he said the FBI apparently took three of his passports among many other things.

Trump added, one of those travel documents was expired, but the bureau took it anyway. A confiscation of passports and other travel documents could mean the individual in question may not be able to travel abroad. Trump said the FBI’s actions amount to unprecedented assault on a political opponent, making America a “third world” country.

Pres. Donald Trump says the FBI stole his three passports during the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid 👇 @OANN pic.twitter.com/socLhRP36r — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking detailed information concerning the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Committee chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and ranking member Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) fired off a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes Sunday in a bipartisan request for details on the search.

According to a statement by Rubio, the committee has asked the Department of Justice to share “specific intelligence documents” retrieved from Mar-a-Lago on a classified basis. A spokesperson for the committee confirmed the request, saying the handling of classified information falls under the panel’s purview over counterintelligence measures.