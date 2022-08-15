Trending

Trump says actions by the FBI are an assault on a political opponent, could only happen in ‘third world’

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. - President Trump invited over 200 Hispanic business, community, and faith leaders, and guests from across the country to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
Updated 1:20 PM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

Former President Donald Trump discovered a number of items are missing from his Florida home after the infamous FBI raid. In a Truth Social post Monday, he said the FBI apparently took three of his passports among many other things.

Trump added, one of those travel documents was expired, but the bureau took it anyway. A confiscation of passports and other travel documents could mean the individual in question may not be able to travel abroad. Trump said the FBI’s actions amount to unprecedented assault on a political opponent, making America a “third world” country.

Meanwhile, the Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking detailed information concerning the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Committee chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and ranking member Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) fired off a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes Sunday in a bipartisan request for details on the search.

According to a statement by Rubio, the committee has asked the Department of Justice to share “specific intelligence documents” retrieved from Mar-a-Lago on a classified basis. A spokesperson for the committee confirmed the request, saying the handling of classified information falls under the panel’s purview over counterintelligence measures.

“America has never suffered this kind of ABUSE in Law Enforcement! For the FBI to RAID the home of the 45 President of the United States, or any President for that matter, is totally unheard of and unthinkable. This Break In was a sneak attack on democracy (our Republic!), and was both unannounced and done at a time when the President was not even present. It was for political, not legal reasons, and our entire Country is angry, hurt, and greatly embarrassed by it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

— Donald Trump via Truth Social

