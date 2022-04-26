Trump say it’s unacceptable how often Putin uses the word ‘nuclear’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:26 PM PT – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The 45th president said the war on Ukraine would be going differently if he were still in office. In an interview with Piers Morgan that aired Monday, Donald Trump asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is only threatening nuclear options because the US isn’t being tough enough.

Trump went on to say Putin uses the word “nuclear” on a daily basis, adding he’s only doing it more and more because it is stirring up fear. When asked what he would do if he were in Joe Biden’s shoes, Trump said he would remind Putin of the extent of US military capabilities.

“I would say, we have far more than you do…far, far more powerful than you,” he stated. “And you can’t use that word ever again. You cannot use the nuclear word ever again. And if you do, we’re gonna have problems.”

"We have better weapons… I would say we have far more than you do. Far, far more powerful than you." Donald Trump tells Piers Morgan how he would deal with Putin if he was still President. Watch more on @TalkTV at 8pm tonight.@piersmorgan | #piersuncensored | #MorganTrump pic.twitter.com/atSlxROJqE — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 25, 2022

Trump noted he had told Putin not to invade Ukraine while he was in office, warning him of a US response. However, the 45th president did not say whether he believed the US should threaten the use of nuclear weapons. Instead, he commented that he didn’t want to talk about it.