Trump reportedly seeking copy of search warrant

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Former President Donald Trump is now requesting a copy of the warrant used to justify the raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence. According to a reports, Trump and his legal team are likely to seek a court order forcing the FBI and the Justice Department to provide him with a copy as well as the affidavit.

SCOOP: Donald Trump and his legal team will likely seek a court order to force the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept to turn over a physical copy of the search warrant, the affidavit, and a complete inventory of what was taken in the Mar-a-Lago raid. Story developing — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 10, 2022

If Trump were to secure the copy, he would be able to share it with the public at his own discretion. His request would reportedly also include a complete inventory of what was taken from his residence.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Chris Wray declined to weigh-in on the agency’s recent raid of the 45th President’s home. Wray refused to provide any new information about the search in a press conference in Nebraska on Wednesday, despite mounting calls from lawmakers to provide justification for the raid.

“Well, as I’m sure you can appreciate, that’s not something that I can talk about,” he stated. “So I’d refer you to the department.”

The FBI director also claimed threats against Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI agents are up since the search. Wray’s comments come as Garland has yet to publicly say anything about the raid.