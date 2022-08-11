Trending

Trump reportedly seeking copy of search warrant

President Donald Trump in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Former President Donald Trump is now requesting a copy of the warrant used to justify the raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence. According to a reports, Trump and his legal team are likely to seek a court order forcing the FBI and the Justice Department to provide him with a copy as well as the affidavit.

If Trump were to secure the copy, he would be able to share it with the public at his own discretion. His request would reportedly also include a complete inventory of what was taken from his residence.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Chris Wray declined to weigh-in on the agency’s recent raid of the 45th President’s home. Wray refused to provide any new information about the search in a press conference in Nebraska on Wednesday, despite mounting calls from lawmakers to provide justification for the raid.

“Well, as I’m sure you can appreciate, that’s not something that I can talk about,” he stated. “So I’d refer you to the department.”

The FBI director also claimed threats against Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI agents are up since the search. Wray’s comments come as Garland has yet to publicly say anything about the raid.

MORE NEWS: Trump Says Biden Knew About Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE