Trump remains kingmaker in GOP

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:47 AM PT – Monday, May 23, 2022

Former President Donald Trump still holds an immense sway over who will lead the Republican Party in several down ballot races. According to numbers crunched by Breitbart News Sunday, Trump is 81-and-three in picking the winner of GOP primaries heading into Tuesday’s batch of elections.

This includes 23 wins and two losses garnered in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky and Idaho last week. Georgia lawyer and candidate for the states sixth congressional district Jake Evans (R-Ga.) touted how the so-called “trump bump” influenced his candidacy.

“We are surging and have continued to be surging really for the past month,” said Evans. “Trumps endorsement catapulted us forward and he has really pushed us on a strong trajectory, we feel great about it. The reality is voters want to get back to the America first agenda. They wanna get back to the agenda that delivered four of the best years we’ve had in a very long time.”

Trump has orchestrated key wins in battleground elections including in Ohio’s senate race to replace outgoing Republican Senator Rob Portman. Trump-endorsed JD Vance (R-Ohio) won the GOP primary against Josh Mandel (R-Ohio) who was backed by other establishment Republicans.

Additionally, the former president oversaw a huge victory for the America First movement in Pennsylvania when Doug Mastriano (R-Pa.) won the states GOP gubernatorial primary. Other major victories for him include Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Bo Hines (R-N.C.) and Andy Barr (R-Ky.).

“We’ve got to get back to putting American’s first,” declared Evans. “The liberals seem to be more focused on Ukraine over in Europe than they are actually here at home domestically making sure that we can actually feed our babies. We need to make sure American manufacturing returns back to America.”

In the meantime, their are several key primaries that could set the course of the general election coming up. the jury’s still out over who won the GOP senate primary in Pennsylvania. The election results were too close to call.