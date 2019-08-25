Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher, White House says



President Donald Trump looks around as photographers take photos ahead of a working session on World Economy and Trade on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS President Donald Trump looks around as photographers take photos ahead of a working session on World Economy and Trade on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

August 25, 2019

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) – When President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China, he meant that he wished he had raised tariffs on Beijing even higher, the White House said.

Trump, who announced higher tariffs on Chinese goods last week, raised eyebrows during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 when he responded in the affirmative to questions from reporters on whether he had any second thoughts about the tariff move.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham sought to explain the remark.

“His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative – because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher,” she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Toby Chopra)