Trump, Sen. Cruz reaffirm plans to speak at NRA amid attacks on Second Amendment rights

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Thursday, May 26, 2022

Donald Trump reaffirmed his plan to speak at the upcoming National Rifle Association of America convention as some Democrats indicate they will target Second Amendment rights.

In a Truth Social post Wednesday, the 45th president said “America needs real leadership right now due to a security crisis sweeping the nation.” Trump added, he will deliver an important address at the NRA’s annual meeting in Texas on Friday.

This comes as some Democrats are ramping up calls to seize guns from law abiding citizens while citing the tragic school shooting in the Lone Star State. Trump stressed that, in his opinion, America does not need partisanship at this moment, but it needs real solutions instead.

His comments came after at least 19 students and two adults were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city Uvalde, which is located West of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman was reportedly a high school drop out who may have had a juvenile record.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also reaffirmed his plan to speak at the upcoming NRA convention in Houston. During an interview Thursday, the Texas senator said Democrats politicize mass shootings to unfairly target the Second Amendment rights of law abiding gun owners. Cruz stressed, he will address the NRA to raise important questions of gun safety and constitutional rights.

“I’m going to be there because what Democrats and the press try to do in the wake of every mass shooting is they try to demonize law abiding gun owners, try to demonize the NRA,” he stated.

Sen. Ted Cruz at Robb Elementary school today. Sharing his thoughts on the shooting pic.twitter.com/OpnhIm5TlT — Simone De Alba (@Simone_DeAlba) May 25, 2022

Some, such as former congressman Ron Paul, have argued that calls to limit or abolish the Second Amendment in response to the recent tragedy are misguided. He suggested that putting the focus on firearms is hypocrisy as soft crime policies remain in place under the Biden administration.