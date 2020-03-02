Trump presses U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, at the White House in Washington, U.S., U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, at the White House in Washington, U.S., U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his call for the U.S. central bank to lower interest rates, tweeting that the Federal Reserve has been “slow to act” and should be more aggressive.

Trump’s comments did not mention the ongoing coronavirus outbreak but come as investors continued to fret following last week’s global market slide amid the outbreak and looked toward a possible global interest rate cut.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)