Trending

Trump pleads the fifth in N.Y. civil case

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report, Thursday, May 6, 2021, that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission’s contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that the broadband industry had sued to stop. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Former President Donald Trump sat down with New York’s attorney general as part of the state’s civil probe into his businesses. The 45th President plead the fifth during his deposition. He took to Truth Social Wednesday to explain why he did not answer questions from Letitia James.

Trump said he did nothing wrong and is trying to protect his family from an unfounded and politically-motivated witch hunt. He then pointed to James’ remarks insinuating that she wanted Trump out of office before she was elected to that position.

The deposition was part of the attorney general’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, alleging his company misrepresented finances to banks, insurers and the IRS.

Trump said, after five years of investigating, the federal, state and local governments have found nothing. He added, what James has tried to do the last three years is a disgrace to the legal system, an affront to New York state taxpayers as well as a violation of the solemn rights and protections afforded by the United States Constitution.

This comes as Trump may weigh a presidential run in 2024.

MORE NEWS: US Inflation Up 8.5% In July Year-Over-Year, Yet Biden Claims It’s At 0%

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE