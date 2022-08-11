Trump pleads the fifth in N.Y. civil case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Former President Donald Trump sat down with New York’s attorney general as part of the state’s civil probe into his businesses. The 45th President plead the fifth during his deposition. He took to Truth Social Wednesday to explain why he did not answer questions from Letitia James.

Trump said he did nothing wrong and is trying to protect his family from an unfounded and politically-motivated witch hunt. He then pointed to James’ remarks insinuating that she wanted Trump out of office before she was elected to that position.

Democrats like New York’s radical Attorney General Letitia James campaigned on suing President Trump. Democrats do not have solutions. It's time to Save America. pic.twitter.com/PqEMfZEyky — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 10, 2022

The deposition was part of the attorney general’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, alleging his company misrepresented finances to banks, insurers and the IRS.

Trump said, after five years of investigating, the federal, state and local governments have found nothing. He added, what James has tried to do the last three years is a disgrace to the legal system, an affront to New York state taxpayers as well as a violation of the solemn rights and protections afforded by the United States Constitution.

This comes as Trump may weigh a presidential run in 2024.