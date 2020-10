October 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump plans to cast an early vote in the U.S. presidential election while visiting Florida this weekend, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Thursday.

Deere said the president would vote in West Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago estate is located, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)