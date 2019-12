Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

December 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year due to a government shutdown. He attended the Davos forum in 2018.

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos is scheduled to run January 21-24. The exact date of when Trump would participate was unclear.

Davos may be one of the few foreign trips that Trump takes in 2020. Trump will be focused on his re-election campaign ahead of the November 2020 election and aides do not expect him to travel widely abroad.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft and Chizu Nomiyama)