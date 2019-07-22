Trump pick for Fed calls for sharp interest rate cut: report



FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

July 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An economist tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump for a governorship at the Federal Reserve called for a sharp interest rate cut at the central bank’s policy meeting next week, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Asked if she supported a 50-basis point cut in the Fed’s target range for its benchmark interest rate, Judy Shelton said: “Yes. I would have voted for a 50-basis point cut at the June meeting,” the Washington Post reported, citing an e-mail from Shelton.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)