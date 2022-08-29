Trending

Trump: Only way to remedy 2020 election is to declare rightful winner or to have a new election

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Monday, August 29, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump has called for a new election. This announcement comes as recently released evidence showed that the FBI buried the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said that the remedy is to declare the 2020 election as “irreparably compromised.” He also said there should be a new election immediately.

He added that the FBI knew about the scandal before the election. Trump claimed that the law enforcement agency decided to keep it under wraps knowing that the information would lead to the re-election of the 45th President.

Trump went on to stress that the 2020 presidential election had a level of voter fraud and election interference that America had not experienced prior.

