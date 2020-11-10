Trump on Wednesday to make first public appearance since election called for Biden

November 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, the White House said, in what would be the president’s first public appearance since the U.S. presidential contest was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit the cemetery to mark Veterans Day, White House spokesman Judd Deere told Reuters.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)