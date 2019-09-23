Trump on Iran meeting: ‘We’ll see what happens’



U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S. September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

September 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, arriving at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, was asked about the possibility of meeting Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani after tensions over an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters.

