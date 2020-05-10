Trump may help offset states’ coronavirus costs: Hassett



FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with senior military leadership and the National Security Team in the Cabinet room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with senior military leadership and the National Security Team in the Cabinet room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

May 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump may be open to further federal funding to help U.S. states recover funds spent battling the novel coronavirus, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday as Congress weighs another possible economic relief bill.

“If we go to a Phase Four deal, I think that President Trump has signaled that while he doesn’t want to bail out the states, he’s willing to help cover some of the unexpected COVID expenses that might have come their way,” he told CNN in an interview, referring to the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)