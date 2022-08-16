Trump: Mar-a-Lago security cameras were on during raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:55 PM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, the 45th President said the FBI agents who went to his home demanded that the security cameras be turned off during the raid. Trump says his aides refused the FBI’s request.

Trump suggested that the security cameras at his Mar-a-Lago home were on and rolling during the FBI raid. This comes after Eric Trump reportedly promised to release the footage of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Eric Trump drops FBI raid BOMBSHELL, says Trump cameras CAUGHT the entire raid— Will “ABSOLUTELY” release footage pic.twitter.com/k9jVk0py2L — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2022

The former President is also questioning why the FBI asked to turn the cameras off in the first place.

