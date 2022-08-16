Trending

Trump: Mar-a-Lago security cameras were on during raid

An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:55 PM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, the 45th President said the FBI agents who went to his home demanded that the security cameras be turned off during the raid. Trump says his aides refused the FBI’s request.

Trump suggested that the security cameras at his Mar-a-Lago home were on and rolling during the FBI raid. This comes after Eric Trump reportedly promised to release the footage of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The former President is also questioning why the FBI asked to turn the cameras off in the first place.

MORE NEWS: California Representative Indicted On Criminal Charges

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE