Trump leaves hospital to return to White House



U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

October 5, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 to return to the White House.

Wearing a mask, Trump walked from a hospital building to a limousine that took him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight to the White House.

He replied to a shouted question by a reporter about how many people are infected at the White House by saying: “Thank you very much.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)