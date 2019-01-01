Trump Jr. tweets article claiming whistleblower worked with Steele

OAN Newsroom

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out an article revealing the alleged whistleblower worked with several people who facilitated the anti-Trump dossier. A Wednesday Breitbart report said Eric Ciaramella’s name popped up in emails regarding Obama administration officials’ interactions with Ukraine.

Because of course he did!!!

Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer https://t.co/v5kDe0X62u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2019

The emails involved the signing of the one billion dollar loan guarantee to Ukraine when Ciaramella worked for the National Security Council.

Another name on the emails is dossier author Christopher Steele. The loan guarantee was approved after Ukraine fired prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the Burisma gas company which employed Hunter Biden.

Ciaramella was first suggested as the potential whistleblower last week. A report by RealClear Politics claimed there’s strong evidence that the alleged whistleblower could be Eric Ciaramella. He is a registered Democrat who previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan. His name has been tossed around on social media platforms for weeks and is known by many on Capitol Hill.

