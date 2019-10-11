Trump joins video streaming platform Twitch for re-election campaign



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

October 11, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Amazon Inc’s <AMZN.O> Twitch, his verified account on the video game live-streaming platform showed in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

A message about Trump’s rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota figures on his channel https://www.twitch.tv/donaldtrump, which garnered more than 7,000 followers by Friday. With 15 million users, the platform is primarily a gaming site but also has channels on sports, music and politics.

U.S. presidential election candidate Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the video streaming platform earlier this year.

Trump has been an active user of Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, with more than 65 million followers of his posts on new tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war and other political decisions.

