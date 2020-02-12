Trump issues conditional OK for peace deal with Taliban: Fox Business



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

February 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, after sources told Reuters an agreement could be signed this month.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the Fox Business report.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)