Trump hosting ‘Save America’ rally in Waukesha, Wis.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:09 AM PT – Friday, August 5, 2022

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin to hold a ‘Save America’ rally. He will be delivering remarks at the Waukesha County Fairground on Friday.

The 45th President will be showing his support for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and the rest of the Wisconsin Trump ticket ahead of the state’s August 9 primary. Trump has endorsed incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson as well as congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden who is running for an open seat.

One America’s Daniel Baldwin will be on the ground to bring live coverage and interviews from attendees. Join us for speakers at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT. Later, tune in for the main event, Trump’s remarks, at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. In the meantime, Baldwin has more on Trump’s plans in the Badger State from Washington.

MORE NEWS: Trump Endorsement Powers Candidates Across The Nation