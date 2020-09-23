Trending

Trump hedges when asked whether he would transfer power peacefully

U.S. President Trump holds news conference at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

September 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump, a Republican, told reporters at the White House when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer.

The president has sought repeatedly to cast doubt, preemptively, on the legitimacy of the election because of his concerns about mail-in voting, which Democrats have encouraged during the pandemic.

“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE