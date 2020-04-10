Trump: ‘Have to save the airlines!’



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that American airlines must be saved, as his administration prepares to give them details this weekend about the terms of a $32 billion payroll grant to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican president, retweeting a Fox News Channel commentator’s article on the airline bailout, said, “Not good … but it is what it is. Have to save the airlines!”

