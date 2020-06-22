Trump has not lost confidence in Venezela’s Guaido: White House



FILE PHOTO - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido takes part in a news conference after Venezuela's pro-government supreme court replaced the leaders of two key opposition parties, months ahead of legislative elections in Caracas, Venezuela June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

June 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump continues to recognize Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s legitimate leader, the White House said on Monday, after Trump said in an interview he would consider meeting with President Nicolas Maduro.

“Nothing has changed. He continues to recognize Juan Guaido as the leader of Venezuela,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing. “He has not lost confidence at all” in Guaido, she added.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)