Trump has not directed slowdown in coronavirus testing: White House



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

June 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump has not directed any slowdown in coronavirus testing, the White House said on Monday, after the Republican president said at a weekend rally he had directed that less testing be done so fewer cases are identified.

“It was a comment that he made in jest,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing. She said Trump had not told officials to slow the rate of testing. “He has not directed that,” she said. “Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)