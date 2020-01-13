Trump, Germany’s Merkel discussed security, Libya: White House



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

January 13, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.

Sunday’s discussion followed a separate conversation between the two leaders last week in which they talked about “the tense situation regarding Iran and Iraq.”

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)