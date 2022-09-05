Trending

Trump: Fox News pushing Democrat agenda

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:44 AM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump slammed Fox News on Sunday. He claimed that the news organization is pushing a Democrat agenda.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the one-time Conservative network gives Democrats softball questions in interviews. He claimed that their Republican counterparts “get creamed” by the hosts.

The Republican also said that contributor Karl Rove is unwatchable but is on all of the time regardless.

Trump said that if CNN ever decided to become Conservative, they’d massively improve their ratings. He announced that he’s willing to help the news network should they decide to lean right.

