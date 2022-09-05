Trump: Fox News pushing Democrat agenda

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:44 AM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump slammed Fox News on Sunday. He claimed that the news organization is pushing a Democrat agenda.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the one-time Conservative network gives Democrats softball questions in interviews. He claimed that their Republican counterparts “get creamed” by the hosts.

Trump says he is willing to help the new CNN beat Fox in the ratings. pic.twitter.com/74BJDDOf6t — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 4, 2022

The Republican also said that contributor Karl Rove is unwatchable but is on all of the time regardless.

Trump said that if CNN ever decided to become Conservative, they’d massively improve their ratings. He announced that he’s willing to help the news network should they decide to lean right.