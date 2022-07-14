Trending

Trump: Former wife Ivana passed away at age 73

FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Thursday, July 14, 2022

President Trump announced the death of his ex-wife Ivana. Ivana Trump is the mother of his three oldest children. He shared the news on Truth Social Thursday, saying he is saddened to tell the many who loved her that she passed away at her home in New York City.

Trump went on to say she was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life. He spoke about how her pride and joy were her children. Ivana and Trump were married for 15 years. She mothered their son Don Jr., along with Ivanka and Eric.

In a statement, the Trump children remembered their mother as “an incredible woman, a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“Ivana Trump was a survivor,” they wrote. “She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit, toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

 

Their marriage came to an end in 1992 after reports linked Donald Trump to model and actress Marla Maples, who would become Trump’s second wife. The messy divorce dominated the front pages of the city’s papers, but the pair remained close after the split.

The New York City police are investigating whether Ms. Trump fell down the stairs at her home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, just off Fifth Avenue near Central Park, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter. One of the officials said there was no sign of forced entry at the home and the death appeared to be accidental.

She was 73-years-old.

