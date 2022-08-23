Trump Files Lawsuit Asserting Fourth Amendment Rights

Daniel Baldwin, OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday evening, announcing he has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida asserting his Fourth Amendment rights.

“We have just filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida strongly asserting my rights, including under the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution, regarding the unnecessary, unwarranted, and unAmerican Break-In by dozens of FBI agents, and others, of my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida,” said Trump.

The Fourth Amendment gives American people the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” Trump blasted the manner in which the Department of Justice conducted the Aug. 8 raid.

“They demanded that the security cameras be turned off, a request we rightfully denied,” said Trump. “They prevented my attorneys from observing what was being taken in the raid, saying “absolutely not.” They took documents covered by attorney-client and executive privilege, which is not allowed. They took my passports. They even brought a “safe cracker” and successfully broke into my personal safe, which revealed…nothing!”

The 45th president announced that his legal team is demanding the DOJ to halt the “review of documents illegally seized” from his Mar-a-Lago estate. They are also requesting the DOJ appoint a special master to “oversee the handling of the materials taken in the raid.”

“We are further demanding that the DOJ be forced to turn over a REAL, without ‘plants,’ inventory of my property that was taken and disclose where that property is now located,” Trump said. “We are demanding that all items wrongfully taken from my home be IMMEDIATELY returned.”