Trump: FBI Took Privileged ‘Attorney-Client’ Material During Raid

Daniel Baldwin, OAN White House Correspondent

Updated 8:05 AM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

Former President Donald Trump alleged that the FBI took privileged “attorney-client” documents during its raid on Mar-a-Lago in a post on Truth Social.

“Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged “attorney-client” material, and also “executive” privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken,” Trump wrote. “By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!”

The claim was originally reported by Fox News. Attorney-client privilege is protected under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to counsel.

The search warrant and property receipt for the August 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago were unsealed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart Friday. They revealed the warrant was approved on Friday, August 5 and the FBI had until August 19 to execute the warrant.

The property receipt revealed the FBI took documents labeled “Executive Grant of Clemency re: Roger Stone,” “Info re: President of France,” “Various Classified/TS/SCI documents,” “Handwritten note,” “Binder of photos,” and other miscellaneous things.