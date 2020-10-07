Trump fails to block tax return subpoena from Manhattan district attorney

October 7, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s effort to block Manhattan’s district attorney from obtaining eight years of his tax returns for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said enforcement of the subpoena could be stayed, as agreed to by the parties, should Trump appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)