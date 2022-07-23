Trending

Trump endorses Tim Michels for Wis. Gov.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Saturday, July 23, 2022

Former President Donald Trump endorsed businessman Tim Michels (R) for Wisconsin governor. In a post on Truth Social Friday, Trump expressed his support for the Republican candidate hoping to unseat the Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.).

“Wisconsin needs a governor who will stop inflation, uphold the rule of law, strengthen our borders and end the well-documented fraud in our elections,” Trump said. “Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine.”

He emphasized Michel’s experience serving under his administration on the infrastructure task force. Trump was also critical of Ever’s mishandling of the COVID pandemic and the rise of crime in the state. The endorsement gives Trump a chance to claim bragging rights in Wisconsin, two years after he narrowly lost the state and two years before he could be on the ballot again.

“I appreciate President Trump’s endorsement and vote of confidence,” Michels voiced. “This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race.”

The 45th president said Michels was the best candidate to provide solutions for these problems. Wisconsin’s Republican primary election is August 9.

MORE NEWS: WH Cuts Off Biden’s Camera Feed After Asked About Health

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE