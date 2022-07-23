Trump endorses Tim Michels for Wis. Gov.

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Saturday, July 23, 2022

Former President Donald Trump endorsed businessman Tim Michels (R) for Wisconsin governor. In a post on Truth Social Friday, Trump expressed his support for the Republican candidate hoping to unseat the Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.).

“Wisconsin needs a governor who will stop inflation, uphold the rule of law, strengthen our borders and end the well-documented fraud in our elections,” Trump said. “Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine.”

He emphasized Michel’s experience serving under his administration on the infrastructure task force. Trump was also critical of Ever’s mishandling of the COVID pandemic and the rise of crime in the state. The endorsement gives Trump a chance to claim bragging rights in Wisconsin, two years after he narrowly lost the state and two years before he could be on the ballot again.

“I appreciate President Trump’s endorsement and vote of confidence,” Michels voiced. “This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race.”

Donald Trump just sent out this statement, which appears to be the exact same one he sent when he endorsed Tim Michels last month. pic.twitter.com/yJny3RC0EL — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) July 22, 2022

The 45th president said Michels was the best candidate to provide solutions for these problems. Wisconsin’s Republican primary election is August 9.