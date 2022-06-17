Trump-endorsed Nev. candidates seek to unseat Democrat incumbents in midterms

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9;04 AM PT – Friday, June 17 2022

Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has hit the ground running after winning the state’s GOP primary. The Trump-endorsee took more than 50 percent of the vote, while fending off a challenge from retired Captain Sam Brown. Laxalt will now advance to face Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The GOP Candidate released an ad Wednesday that takes aim at his Democrat opponent, Catherine Cortez Masto, as well as President Joe Biden. In the video release, Laxalt said crime, illegal immigration and drug trafficking are surging in the state. He also added, it’s no wonder why fewer than half of Nevadans approve of the incumbent senator.

In the 30-second spot, he accused Cortez Masto of supporting policies that are wreaking havoc for hard working Nevada families. Laxalt will face-off with Cortez Masto in November in an election that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

In the state’s governor’s race, Trump-endorsed candidate Joe Lombardo is aiming to unseat Governor Steve Sisolak. According to poll released Wednesday, Lombardo holds a slight lead over the Democrat incumbent.

Lombardo, who is the current Sheriff of Clark County and received 45th President Donald Trump’s endorsement in April, won the GOP nomination on Tuesday. In a speech on election night, he said the win was not just about him.

“Tonight is just a victory for a campaign,” he voiced. “Tonight is a win for Nevada to cross the state. It’s a win for parents and their children’s education. It’s a win for safer communities and it’s a win for small business owners.”

It is an honor to be your Republican nominee for governor. Like I said on Tuesday night, no matter who you are, where you’re from, or who you voted for, I am ready to listen to you, work for you, and fight for your future. #Lombardo22 #nvgov pic.twitter.com/LYpbtbzElH — Joe Lombardo (@JoeLombardoNV) June 16, 2022

Lombardo has been campaigning on a platform centered around US jobs and the economy. He has previously accused his opponent of refusing to find a bipartisan solution to curb inflation.

