Trump doubles down against mail-in voting, calls for immediate 2020 election results



U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

August 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump, whose suggestion to delay the 2020 U.S. election was roundly rejected earlier on Thursday, said the results of the vote should be known on election night.

“Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!” Trump said on Twitter, referring to mail-in balloting that could take a longer time to tally votes.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)