Trump deposition’s in N.Y. AG civil investigation delayed

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:48 AM PT – Saturday, July 16, 2022

The New York attorney general’s office delayed the Trump family depositions set to take place next week. On Friday, a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James cited the recent passing of Ivana Trump as reasoning for the move. The former president along with his children Don Jr. and Ivanka were set to be deposed in the AG’s civil investigation into the Trump organization’s business dealings.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to,” a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said. ” There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time. We offer our condolences to the Trump family.”

On Thursday afternoon, emergency responders investigating a call from Ivana Trump’s home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side found her unconscious. They pronounced her dead at the scene and noted that there did “not appear to be any criminality,” police said in a statement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Deposition of Trump and 2 children in NY civil probe delayed due to Ivana Trump's death, state attorney general says. — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) July 15, 2022

James’ office in January said it found “significant” evidence indicating the Trump Organization used false or misleading asset valuations in its financial statements to obtain loans, insurance and tax benefits. She expressed that she needed to interview the Trump’s about their involvement. Attorney’s for James’ office have previously said the investigation is nearly finished and a civil enforcement action may follow

Trump and two of his adult children lost several court battles to try to put off or avoid having to sit for depositions in the attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization. They were scheduled to begin next week. Eric Trump was previously deposed by the New York attorney general’s office and asserted the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times.

James noted that the delay was temporary and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

MORE NEWS: 2 People Dead In Michigan Plane Crash