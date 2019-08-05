Trump denounces hatred, white supremacy after Texas, Ohio shootings



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Daytonin the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Daytonin the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Monday that all Americans must “condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” after a mass shootings in Texas and Ohio where 29 people died and dozens of others were wounded.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” Trump said in remarks at the White House. “Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

(Reporting by Roberta Rammpton; Writing by Tim Ahmann)