Trump celebrates Hageman victory in Wyo.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:46 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Former President Donald Trump relished the defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in her primary election. He took to Truth Social Tuesday to congratulate Harriet Hageman on winning Wyoming’s sole Republican congressional nomination.

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!”

–Donald Trump via Truth Social

Trump went on to say the outcome reflected Cheney’s constituents’ view on the January 6 Committee and wished her a happy stay in “political oblivion.” The 45th President also claimed Hageman’s victory proves the 2020 election was stolen as she won by more than 30 points.

“I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!”

–Donald Trump via Truth Social

Despite the blow, Cheney admitted that she’s considering running for president in 2024. While appearing on the “Today Show” the morning after losing her primary, Cheney said that she will make a decision in the coming months while she completes her term in the House.

Liz Cheney: "I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office." Savannah: "Are you considering running for President? " Liz Cheney: "That's the decision I'm gonna in coming months." pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cFnGUqF — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 17, 2022

Separately, she continued to bash the Republican Party and criticized former President Trump. Her remarks came after she lost by more than 37 points to Trump-endorsed Hageman in Tuesday’s primary race.