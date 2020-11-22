Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team



FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as he holds a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results with fellow Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as he holds a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results with fellow Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 22, 2020

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The announcement came one day after a judge dismissed the campaign’s lawsuit seeking to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss.

Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump had referred to Powell as one of his lawyers in a Nov. 14 tweet.

“Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives,” Trump said in the tweet.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner: Editing by Paul Simao and Daniel Wallis)