Trump campaign raises $3 million on day Democrats vote for impeachment inquiry

UPDATED 6:27 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

President Trump’s campaign is saying it raised millions of dollars on the same day Democrats voted for an impeachment inquiry. In a Friday tweet, campaign manager Brad Parscale said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution turned into a massive fundraising boom for the president.

Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution day turned into a MASSIVE fundraising day for @realDonaldTrump. ✅ $3 MILLION raised online alone in one day. ✅ That makes $19 MILLION in October online alone! Impeachment sham is backfiring already! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 1, 2019

Parscale claimed the campaign raised $3 million online in just one day, totaling to $19 million in funds raised over the course of the month. Parscale went on to say that the “impeachment scam” is already backfiring.

#ReadTheTranscript! Democrats know they can’t beat @realDonaldTrump so they’re trying to impeach him. The whole sham is based on a phone call where the President did nothing wrong. Show your support, buy the t-shirt & READ THE TRANSCRIPT!https://t.co/QPhQqHMkPP — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 1, 2019

This comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that House Democrats are considering other controversies beyond Ukraine as part of their impeachment inquiry. In a Friday interview, Pelosi gave an update on where her caucus stands in its investigation. She said public hearings tied to their inquiry could start as soon as this month.

The House speaker said the decision to file articles of impeachment will ultimately be decided by the committees leading the impeachment probe. However, she added they’re not ruling anything out.

“What we’re talking about now is taking us into a whole other class of objection to what the president has done,” stated Pelosi. “There were 11 obstruction of justice provisions in the Mueller report — perhaps some of them will be part of this.”

Efforts to gather evidence against the president have centered on a whistleblower complaint about his dealings with Ukraine. Democrats have unified around the issue, though many expressed support for impeachment following the release of the Mueller report. After the probe wrapped up, the DOJ determined the president committed no collusion and no obstruction.

President Trump continues to refute any wrongdoing and took to Twitter Friday to berate the House speaker’s “corrupt leadership.”