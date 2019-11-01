Trending

Trump campaign raises $3 million on day Democrats vote for impeachment inquiry

Brad Parscale, campaign manager to President Donald Trump, speaks to supporters during a panel discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:27 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

President Trump’s campaign is saying it raised millions of dollars on the same day Democrats voted for an impeachment inquiry. In a Friday tweet, campaign manager Brad Parscale said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution turned into a massive fundraising boom for the president.

Parscale claimed the campaign raised $3 million online in just one day, totaling to $19 million in funds raised over the course of the month. Parscale went on to say that the “impeachment scam” is already backfiring.

This comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that House Democrats are considering other controversies beyond Ukraine as part of their impeachment inquiry. In a Friday interview, Pelosi gave an update on where her caucus stands in its investigation. She said public hearings tied to their inquiry could start as soon as this month.

The House speaker said the decision to file articles of impeachment will ultimately be decided by the committees leading the impeachment probe. However, she added they’re not ruling anything out.

“What we’re talking about now is taking us into a whole other class of objection to what the president has done,” stated Pelosi. “There were 11 obstruction of justice provisions in the Mueller report — perhaps some of them will be part of this.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters just before the House vote on a resolution to formalize the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Efforts to gather evidence against the president have centered on a whistleblower complaint about his dealings with Ukraine. Democrats have unified around the issue, though many expressed support for impeachment following the release of the Mueller report. After the probe wrapped up, the DOJ determined the president committed no collusion and no obstruction.

President Trump continues to refute any wrongdoing and took to Twitter Friday to berate the House speaker’s “corrupt leadership.”

