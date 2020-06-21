Trump campaign raised $74 million in May, short of Biden’s haul



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

June 21, 2020

By Simon Lewis, Jason Lange and Grant Smith

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $74 million in May, Trump’s re-election campaign said on Saturday, short of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s haul for the month.

Trump’s fundraising, up from $61.7 million in April, comes as the president is set to hold his first major campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most campaigning with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Former Vice President Biden has stepped up fundraising in recent months since becoming the Democratic Party’s defacto nominee for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

He has also built a lead over Trump in national opinion polls amid the twin crises of the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police brutality in many U.S. cities.

In May, Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised $80.8 million, their largest single month of fundraising.

Trump, however, continued to have a cash advantage over Biden, according to disclosures filed separately by the two campaigns on Saturday.

The president has been campaigning for re-election since 2017 and his campaign had $108.1 million in cash on hand at the end of May. Biden, who launched his campaign in April, had $82.4 million.

Biden announced his first major advertising blitz this week, launching $15 million in TV and digital ads in the crucial states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, all states Trump won in 2016.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Jason Lange in Washington and by Grant Smith in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Daniel Wallis)