Trump campaign, GOP sue Calif. over tax return law

UPDATED 12:58 PM PT — Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The Trump campaign and the Republican Party are suing California over a new law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill last week requiring presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns in order to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

The Trump campaign and the GOP called the law unconstitutional, and said it denies citizens the right to vote for the candidate they support.

President Trump has said he wants to release his financial records, but they are under audit. He had this to say from the Oval Office:

“I’d like to have people see my financial statement because it’s phenomenal. It’s not up to me. It’s up to lawyers, it’s up to everything else, but they’re asking for things that they should never be asking for, that they’ve never asked another president for. They want to go through every deal that I’ve ever done. What they’re doing is a disgrace.”

President Trump’s lawyer — Jay Sekulow — called the law “flagrantly illegal,” and said the effort to deny Californians the opportunity to vote for President Trump will clearly fail.