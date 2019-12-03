Trump campaign bans Bloomberg News from campaign events amid accusations of political bias

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:54 AM PT — Tuesday, December 3, 2019

President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is banning Bloomberg News from rallies and other campaign events after accusing the news outlet of political bias. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the ban in a press release Monday. He called the outlet’s apparent preferential reporting policies “troubling” and “wrong.”

.@parscale: “Since [Bloomberg has] declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events.”@TeamTrump statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/69ePodhTwQ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 2, 2019

This comes after Bloomberg News declared they are refraining from reporting on their CEO Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, and are extending that courtesy to the other 2020 presidential candidates. However, they say the policy does not apply to the Trump administration, which has prompted many to question the outlet’s journalistic integrity.

The announcement came last month, shortly after the former New York City mayor officially launched his presidential bid.

“Today I’m glad to announce that I am running for president to defeat Donald Trump and to unite and rebuild America,” Bloomberg announced.

Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief has denied the accusations, and is claiming the outlet has covered the Trump campaign in a fair and unbiased way since the beginning of his candidacy back in 2015. Nonetheless, the Trump campaign says their decision to refuse credentials to Bloomberg News will stand until the outlet rescinds its policy.