Trump blasts FBI raid, points out Obama never turned in his records

Updated 8:14 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

Former President Donald Trump is blasting the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, while pointing out former President Barack Obama never turned in his records and documents from his presidency.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump asked why Obama has not been forced to turn in the 30 million pages of records from his time in office. Additionally, reports say Obama’s lawyers repeatedly used the Presidential Records Act, which delayed the submission of records from the Clinton administration.

Trump added, the “fake news media” refuses to talk about the documents Obama didn’t return and asserted the media wants it “canceled.” He noted via his social media platform:

“What happened to the 30 million pages of documents taken from the White House to Chicago by Barack Hussein Obama? He refused to give them back! What is going on? This act was strongly at odds with NARA. Will they be breaking into Obama’s “mansion” in Martha’s Vineyard?”

The 45th President also responded to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s statements about the Mar-a-Lago raid. In a separate Truth Social post Thursday, Trump said he won’t oppose the unsealing of the FBI’s search warrant and demanded the documents be released immediately. The full post read:

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years…”

His remarks came after Garland filed a motion to unseal the search warrant, saying he was only doing it after the raid was made public. Attorneys for Trump have until Friday afternoon to formally respond to the DOJ’s filing.

Meanwhile, Trump vigorously denied reports the FBI searched for top secret classified documents related to nuclear weapons during its recent. He, again, took to Truth Social Friday to say the nuclear weapons issue is a “hoax.” He added, it’s just like the two impeachments and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia collusion claims. He noted:

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said “ABSOLUTELY NOT.” Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!”

The 45th president questioned why the FBI did not allow his attorneys to witness their inspection and wouldn’t even let them get close. This comes as reports did not provide details about the nuclear-related documents agents were looking for or say if any were retrieved.